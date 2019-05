Agenda Tuesday

McDonald Village Council, planning commission meeting, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Poland Village, caucus at 7 p.m., regular council meeting, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Trumbull County planning commission, plats and zoning committee meeting, 9 a.m., conference room, 185 E. Market St., Warren.

