10 things to know for today

ISRAEL AND GAZA REACH CEASE-FIRE DEAL

The Israeli military lifted protective restrictions on residents in southern Israel on Monday, while Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group reported a cease-fire deal had been reached to end the deadliest fighting between the two sides since a 2014 war.

CHINESE ENVOYS PREPARE TO TRAVEL TO US AFTER TRUMP THREAT

Chinese envoys are preparing to travel to the United States for trade talks, suggesting negotiations on ending a bruising tariff war will proceed despite President Donald Trump’s threat to raise import taxes.

MICHAEL COHEN HEADED TO PRISON

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer, media attack dog and all-around fixer for President Donald Trump, is scheduled to begin serving a three-year prison sentence Monday for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf.

FIERY PLANE ACCIDENT KILLS 41 AT RUSSIAN AIRPORT

Russian emergency workers have recovered 41 bodies and two flight recorders from the wreckage of a plane that caught fire during an emergency landing in Moscow, officials said Monday as they sought to discover the cause of the disaster.

US DISPATCHES AIRCRAFT CARRER TO SEND MESSAGE TO IRAN

A U.S. defense official told The Associated Press the decision to dispatch an aircraft carrier and other military resources was to send a message to Iran followed “clear indications” that Iranian and Iranian proxy forces were preparing to possibly attack U.S. forces in the region.

WHO SAYS MUELLER SHOULDN’T TESTIFY

Reversing his previous declaration, President Trump tweets there should be “no redos for the Dems,” and Congress should not have a chance to question the special counsel about his report on the Russia investigation.

HOW MUCH ‘AVENGERS ENDGAME’ RAKES IN AT BOX OFFICE

The blockbuster crosses the $2 billion mark in a record two weeks, unseating “Titanic” as the second highest-grossing film ever worldwide.

CALIF. EYES IPO JACKPOT FROM TECH COMPANIES

Uber and Airbnb are among at least six California-based companies valued at more than $1 billion expected to go public this year, creating a new class of millionaires and billionaires and a welcome revenue quandary for the state’s budget writers.

IN CENTRAL MEXICO, VILLAGERS PAY HOMAGE TO VOLCANO GODDESS

Hundreds of men women, elderly and children make the biannual three-hour trek through steep pine forest and past babbling brooks to ask for the “Sleeping Woman” volcano’s aid and protection.

WHY ‘MAXIMUM SECURITY’ MIGHT NOT RACE IN PREAKNESS

“When you’re not going for the Triple Crown, sometimes it doesn’t make sense to wheel the horse back in two weeks,” says Gary West, co-owner of the bay colt that finished the Kentucky Derby first but was disqualified for interfering with other horses heading into the final stretch.