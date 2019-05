TRUMBULL COUNTY

WARREN

MAYOR

Democrat YDoug Franklin*

AUDITOR

Democrat YVincent S. Flask*

LAW DIRECTOR

Democrats YEnzo Cantalamessa XGregory V. Hicks*

COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Democrat YJim Graham*

COUNCIL AT LARGE

[3 to elect] Democrats YJohn Brown YEddie Colbert* YHelen Rucker*

COUNCIL

1ST WARD Democrat YLarry D. Larson*

2ND WARD Democrat YAlford L. Novak*

3RD WARD DemocratsSFlbYGreg Greathouse YMichael A. Scala

Republican YScott E. Brown

4TH WARD Democrat YMark A. Forte*

5TH WARD Democrat YKen MacPherson*

6TH WARD Democrat YCheryl Saffold*

7TH WARD DemocratsSFlbYRonald E. White Sr.

MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE

Democrat YThomas P. Gysegem*

NILES

MAYOR

Democrats YJimmy DePasquale XSteven Mientkiewicz*

AUDITOR

Democrat YGiovanne R. Merlo*

LAW DIRECTOR

Democrat YPhilip Zuzolo*

TREASURER

Democrat YSteve Telego Sr.*

COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Democrat YBarry K. Steffey Jr.*

COUNCIL AT LARGE

[3 to elect] Democrats YMichael A. Lastic* YJimmy Julian YRyan P. McNaughton* YBarry Profato

COUNCIL

1ST WARD Democrats YDoug Sollitto YP.J. Kearney*

2ND WARD Democrats YSam F. Ragozine YAl Rosenberg YSheri Smith*

3RD WARD Democrat YLinda Marchese*

4TH WARD Democrats YAlbert J. Cantola* YAaron Mymo

GIRARD

MAYOR

Democrat YJames J. Melfi*

AUDITOR

Democrat YJulie B. Coleman

LAW DIRECTOR

Democrat YBrian C. Kren*

COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Democrat YReynald J. Paolone*

COUNCIL AT LARGE

[3 to elect] Democrats YLily Martuccio* YMark Ragozine YJohn N. Moliterno*

COUNCIL

1ST WARD Democrat YKeith M. Schubert

2ND WARD Democrat YMark M. Standohar*

3RD WARD Democrats YFran Wilson* YJeffrey Kay

4TH WARD Democrat YThomas F. Grumley*

HUBBARD

MAYOR

Democrats XBenjamin A. Kyle YTimothy E. O’Hara

LAW DIRECTOR

Democrat YMark A. Villano*

COUNCIL AT LARGE

[3 to elect] Democrats YJerome C. Crowe* YRyan Hallapy YMichael Kerr YJustin Silvidi*

COUNCIL

1ST WARD Democrat YBonnie Viele*

2ND WARD Democrat YRobin V. Zambrini

4TH WARD Democrat YMichael K. Toda*

NEWTON FALLS

COUNCIL

2ND WARD Democrats YJohn R. Baryak Jr.* YNancy H. Hoffman

4TH WARD Democrat YSandra Breymaier

LORDSTOWN

MAYOR

Republican YArno A. Hill*

TREASURER

Democrat YGeorge Ebling Jr.*

PUBLIC AFFAIRS BOARD

[1 to elect ] Democrat YMichael Sullivan*

McDONALD

MAYOR

Democrat YMarty Puckett*

COUNCIL

[2 to elect] Democrats YRay Lewis* YSean Schmidt

ISSUES

BROOKFIELD SCHOOLS A 1.9-mill, 5-year additional levy for permanent improvements. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP A 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for police and EMS service. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy

FOWLER TOWNSHIP A 2-mill, continuing, additional levy for police and EMS service. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP A 1.75-mill, 3-year renewal levy for police and EMS service. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP A 1.75-mill, 3-year additional levy for police and EMS service. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy

LIBERTY SCHOOLS A 0.9-mill, 5-year renewal levy for general permanent improvements. XFor the levy YAgainst the levy

MATHEWS SCHOOLS A 9.25-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses. XFor the levy YAgainst the levy

MCDONALD SCHOOLS A 4.3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for permanent improvements. XFor the levy YAgainst the levy

NEWTON FALLS SCHOOLS A proposed additional 1.75 percent, 5-year school district income tax for current expenses and permanent improvements. YFor the income tax YAgainst the income tax

NILES SCHOOLS A 5.6-mill, 10-year renewal levy for the emergency requirements. XFor the levy YAgainst the levy

WEATHERSFIELD SCHOOLS A 3.65-mill, 10-year renewal for emergency requirements. XFor the levy YAgainst the levy

Source: Election boards