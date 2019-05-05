Primary Election candidates and issues
Selected candidate races and issues that will appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot. An * denotes incumbents. An X shows The Vindicator endorsement.
MAHONING COUNTY
YOUNGSTOWN
Municipal Court Judge
Democrats YMartin Hume YJeff Limbian
Republican YRenee M. DiSalvo*
City Council
1ST WARD Democrats XJulius T. Oliver* YBryant Youngblood Jr.
2ND WARD Democrats YJimmy Hughes XRa’Cole Taltoan
3RD WARD Democrats YDenice Necie Neal Davis YDarian Rushton XSamantha Turner
4TH WARD Democrat YMike Ray*
5TH WARD Democrats YJim Cerimele XLauren McNally*
6TH WARD Democrat YAnita Davis*
7TH WARD Democrat YBasia Adamczak*
STRUTHERS
Mayor
Democrats XMichael S. Patrick YCatherine Cercone Miller
Auditor
Democrat YChristina S. Bohl*
Treasurer
Democrat YRobert D. Carcelli III*
Law Director
Democrat YJohn N. Zomoida Jr.*
Council President
Democrat YJoseph Rudzik
Council
AT LARGE [3 to elect] Democrats YAnthony Pastella YDallas Bigley* YJames Baluck YMegan Pingley
1ST WARD Democrats YTony Fire* YLori A. Greenwood
2ND WARD Democrat YRonald Carcelli*
3RD WARD Democrat YRobert D. Burnside*
4TH WARD Democrat YRick Bayus*
ISSUES
MAHONING COUNTY A 0.75-percent, 5-year sales and use renewal tax for criminal justice services. XFor the sales tax YAgainst the sales tax
CAMPBELL SCHOOLS A 16.3-mill, 5-year renewal for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
SPRINGFIELD SCHOOLS A 1-percent, 5-year renewal income tax for current expenses. XFor the income tax YAgainst the income tax
WEST BRANCH SCHOOLS A 0.5-percent, 5-year additional income tax for operating purposes. YFor the income tax YAgainst the income tax
