Primary Election candidates and issues


May 5, 2019 at 12:05a.m.

Selected candidate races and issues that will appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot. An * denotes incumbents. An X shows The Vindicator endorsement.

MAHONING COUNTY

YOUNGSTOWN

Municipal Court Judge

Democrats YMartin Hume YJeff Limbian

Republican YRenee M. DiSalvo*

City Council

1ST WARD Democrats XJulius T. Oliver* YBryant Youngblood Jr.

2ND WARD Democrats YJimmy Hughes XRa’Cole Taltoan

3RD WARD Democrats YDenice Necie Neal Davis YDarian Rushton XSamantha Turner

4TH WARD Democrat YMike Ray*

5TH WARD Democrats YJim Cerimele XLauren McNally*

6TH WARD Democrat YAnita Davis*

7TH WARD Democrat YBasia Adamczak*

STRUTHERS

Mayor

Democrats XMichael S. Patrick YCatherine Cercone Miller

Auditor

Democrat YChristina S. Bohl*

Treasurer

Democrat YRobert D. Carcelli III*

Law Director

Democrat YJohn N. Zomoida Jr.*

Council President

Democrat YJoseph Rudzik

Council

AT LARGE [3 to elect] Democrats YAnthony Pastella YDallas Bigley* YJames Baluck YMegan Pingley

1ST WARD Democrats YTony Fire* YLori A. Greenwood

2ND WARD Democrat YRonald Carcelli*

3RD WARD Democrat YRobert D. Burnside*

4TH WARD Democrat YRick Bayus*

ISSUES

MAHONING COUNTY A 0.75-percent, 5-year sales and use renewal tax for criminal justice services. XFor the sales tax YAgainst the sales tax

CAMPBELL SCHOOLS A 16.3-mill, 5-year renewal for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

SPRINGFIELD SCHOOLS A 1-percent, 5-year renewal income tax for current expenses. XFor the income tax YAgainst the income tax

WEST BRANCH SCHOOLS A 0.5-percent, 5-year additional income tax for operating purposes. YFor the income tax YAgainst the income tax

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Sorry, no featured properties currently.