Primary Election candidates and issues

Selected candidate races and issues that will appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot. An * denotes incumbents. An X shows The Vindicator endorsement.

MAHONING COUNTY

YOUNGSTOWN

Municipal Court Judge

Democrats YMartin Hume YJeff Limbian

Republican YRenee M. DiSalvo*

City Council

1ST WARD Democrats XJulius T. Oliver* YBryant Youngblood Jr.

2ND WARD Democrats YJimmy Hughes XRa’Cole Taltoan

3RD WARD Democrats YDenice Necie Neal Davis YDarian Rushton XSamantha Turner

4TH WARD Democrat YMike Ray*

5TH WARD Democrats YJim Cerimele XLauren McNally*

6TH WARD Democrat YAnita Davis*

7TH WARD Democrat YBasia Adamczak*

STRUTHERS

Mayor

Democrats XMichael S. Patrick YCatherine Cercone Miller

Auditor

Democrat YChristina S. Bohl*

Treasurer

Democrat YRobert D. Carcelli III*

Law Director

Democrat YJohn N. Zomoida Jr.*

Council President

Democrat YJoseph Rudzik

Council

AT LARGE [3 to elect] Democrats YAnthony Pastella YDallas Bigley* YJames Baluck YMegan Pingley

1ST WARD Democrats YTony Fire* YLori A. Greenwood

2ND WARD Democrat YRonald Carcelli*

3RD WARD Democrat YRobert D. Burnside*

4TH WARD Democrat YRick Bayus*

ISSUES

MAHONING COUNTY A 0.75-percent, 5-year sales and use renewal tax for criminal justice services. XFor the sales tax YAgainst the sales tax

CAMPBELL SCHOOLS A 16.3-mill, 5-year renewal for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

SPRINGFIELD SCHOOLS A 1-percent, 5-year renewal income tax for current expenses. XFor the income tax YAgainst the income tax

WEST BRANCH SCHOOLS A 0.5-percent, 5-year additional income tax for operating purposes. YFor the income tax YAgainst the income tax