Presentation awarded

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University undergraduate students Jared Vanasdale and John Berndt received the Best Seminar Presentation Award at the 10th annual Midwest Graduate Research Symposium at the University of Toledo.

Berndt and Vanasdale, both majoring in Mechanical Engineering, placed first among more than 120 presentations from students, mostly master’s and PhD graduate students, at universities across the Midwest

The students won the award for the presentation of their senior capstone project, titled “The Correlation Between Epidermal Strain and Sternal Stress Post Sternotomy.” Faculty advisers include Weiqing Ge, associate professor of physical therapy, and Jason Walker, assistant professor of manufacturing engineering.

Best Presenter

YOUNGSTOWN

Anna Henkels, senior advertising and public relations major at Youngstown State University, won the Best Presenter Award, and the YSU Ads Club came in third overall, at the American Advertising Federation’s National Student Advertising Competition.

The district competition in Louisville, Ky., included AAF student chapters from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

The Best Presenter Award is given to one presenter at each district competition, and, according to the four-judge panel, Henkels won the honor based on her confidence, passion, storytelling skills and dynamic speaking skills.

Chapter top honors

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s American Society of Civil Engineers Student Chapter claimed many top honors during the recent Ohio Valley Student Conference at the University of Akron.

The Steel Bridge, Geotechnical and Concrete Frisbee teams all took first place, the Concrete Canoe team finished in second place and William Graham captured third place in the Technical Paper competition. With the first-place finish, the Steel Bridge team will move on to the Steel Bridge National Competition in Carbondale, Ill., May 31 to June 1.

The competitions included teams representing schools from Ohio, Kentucky and Western Pennsylvania including the University of Louisville, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Pittsburgh and the Ohio State University.

Adviser of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN

William Vendemia, professor of management in the Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University, has been named Chapter Adviser of the Year by Beta Gamma Sigma, the world’s premier business honor society.

The international award, presented earlier this month at the annual BGS Dean’s Luncheon in Edinburgh, Scotland, recognizes outstanding advisers who make great contributions to the success of their chapters and support BGS’ mission throughout the academic year.

Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township, regular board meeting, 7 p.m., administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Jackson-Milton Local Schools, special board meeting, 8 p.m., 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Lordstown Village, utility committee at 5:30 p.m., caucus at 6 p.m., council meeting will follow, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Senior Services Advisory Council, senior community centers subcommittee meeting, 10 a.m., Farmington Senior Center, 150 College St., West Farmington.

