Latest crime reports from Liberty and Girard

POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Liberty and Girard:

LIBERTY

April 26

Arrests: After pulling them over in the 3100 block of Belmont Avenue, officers arrested Briyana P. Littlejohn, 28, of Plazaview Court, Youngstown, and Lisha K. Littlejohn, 58, of Bancroft Avenue, Poland. Both were wanted on Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrants.

Robbery: Authorities responded to a report that a man had been stabbed during a robbery just before 1 a.m. in his room at the Rodeway Inn, 4250 Belmont Ave. The robber had dark hair, a large build and was wearing dark pants as well as a blue-and-gray jacket, a report said.

April 27

Animal complaint: Police responded to a complaint that dogs were roaming through a neighborhood in the 4500 block of Michigan Boulevard.

Recovered property: A 2008 Dodge Avenger was found after a McArthur Drive woman had reported the vehicle stolen.

Threats: A worker with a Belmont Avenue fast-food restaurant alleged her boyfriend came to her place of employment and threatened the accuser after an earlier argument between them.

Theft: A Catalina Avenue man discovered that about $1,700 had been removed from his debit-card account.

Recovered property: Police found a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado at a Holly Drive residence after ascertaining the car had been stolen in Austintown.

Theft: A man reportedly stole various types of meat products from Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, then fled in a red Chevrolet Equinox.

April 28

Arrest: While dealing with a dispute between two men regarding a parked trailer at a township mobile-home park, authorities took Anthony J. Major, 45, of Scott Lane, Girard, into custody. He was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court probation-violation charge.

Arrest: Officers answered a disturbance complaint at a Belmont Avenue fast-food restaurant, where they took into custody Danita B. Harris, 28, of Illinois Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Howland Township warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court to face a theft charge.

Auto theft: A 2015 Ford Fiesta was stolen from a home in the 3500 block of Staunton Road.

April 29

Arrest: While standing by as an employee was being terminated from Hampton Inn, 4400 Belmont Ave., officers took into custody Crystal N. Sanner, 29, after learning that the Akron woman was wanted on a Summit County bench warrant.

Theft: A woman reported two wristwatches and two gold rings had been taken from an office at a Motor Inn Drive motel.

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 200 block of Goldie Road resulted in Chad A. Kirk’s arrest. Kirk, 27, of Elm Street, Youngstown, was wanted on a township warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on traffic charges.

April 30

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Christian A. Bonilla of Lexington Avenue, Youngstown. Bonilla, 28, was wanted on a township warrant.

Fraud: A Fairburn, Ga., man discovered two unauthorized $250 credit-card charges while checking out of a Belmont Avenue motel, supposedly because items were missing from the room.

May 1

Assault: A simple-assault charge was pending against a man after a patient at a Colonial Drive behavioral-health center alleged he jumped on and punched her arm and shoulder areas.

Threats: Police answered a call pertaining to verbal threats at W.S. Guy Middle School, 4115 Shady Road.

Weapon: Authorities received information about a person with a knife at the Liberty Plaza on Belmont Avenue, where a 24-year-old Youngstown woman reportedly admitted she had the weapon to defend herself after an altercation with five others who had left before police arrived. The woman was not charged with a crime.

May 2

Assault: A Trumbull Court woman alleged her child’s father had assaulted her.

Domestic violence: Police charged Abraham Arana, 33, of Madison Road, Liberty, with domestic violence, violating a protection order and aggravated menacing after his wife, who reportedly had filed such an order against him, alleged Arana grabbed and pushed her, then chased the accuser outside while carrying a full bottle of beer and with the intent to strike her with it. Also, a neighbor alleged that while trying to intervene, Arana swung the bottle in a threatening manner.

Theft: An employee for a Belmont Avenue restaurant discovered $145 had been removed from his jacket pocket while he was at work.

Threats: A patient at a Belmont Avenue clinic alleged a man threatened her while she was in her room.

GIRARD

April 29

Harassment: A Washington Avenue woman said she received a series of unwanted calls, including a voicemail message police listened to in which the caller had threatened to kill her.

Theft: A Beechwood Drive man told officers a package that contained $250 worth of merchandise had been taken from his porch.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 1100 block of North Highland Avenue was found with a shattered front windshield and two slashed tires. The repair estimate was $1,500.

April 30

Counterfeit: A fake $20 bill was passed at Family Dollar, 910 N. State St.

Theft by deception: A Mosier Road woman said she had received several calls from people claiming to work for the Social Security Administration, who instructed her to buy Google and Walmart gift cards worth $450 each, resulting in a $3,729 loss.

Counterfeit: A woman told police she found several phony $100 bills at J&P Car Wash, 525 Trumbull Ave.

Drugs: Patrick Jiles, 33, of Patricia Drive, Girard, was handed a summons charging him with having a bag containing 17 grams of suspected marijuana in his pants pocket.

May 1

Arrest: Howland police relinquished custody of Dasia N. Woodall, 23, to Girard authorities. Woodall, of Duke Avenue Southeast, Warren, was wanted on a city warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Drugs: After responding to a possible domestic situation at an East Second Street residence, officers charged Dennis Hubbert, 19, of East Second, Girard, with drug abuse and disorderly conduct after alleging Hubbert pulled from police, who found a pill bottle in his pocket that contained 1 gram of suspected raw marijuana.

Drugs: After stopping her vehicle on U.S. Route 422, authorities cited Danielle Rose of Stewart Avenue, Struthers, on a drug-abuse charge after alleging Rose, 22, had in her purse about 1 gram of suspected marijuana.

May 2

Theft by deception: A Lincoln Avenue woman told police a man claiming to represent a sweepstakes company called seeking several pieces of personal information, then tricked her into withdrawing $7,800 from her bank account and sending it to him within a 30-minute period before the woman realized it was a scam.

Theft: A West Second Street man alleged his former roommate stole from him a 47-inch TV and $400.

Menacing: A Hickory Trail man reported someone in a Chevrolet Impala stopped in front of his driveway and yelled what he perceived was a threatening statement at his juvenile daughter.

May 3

Drugs: A traffic stop near Gordon Street led to citations charging Lamont Butler Jr., 21, with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia. Butler, of North Road, Niles, had in a backpack a digital scale and two bags of suspected marijuana, police alleged.