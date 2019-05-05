ODDLY ENOUGH

Cover-up: Students deck out dome with Captain America shield

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Student pranksters at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have struck again, this time drawing inspiration from America’s hottest movie.

MIT students draped the university’s signature Great Dome with a giant cloth version of Captain America’s red, white and blue shield.

Their efforts drew a Twitter “Very cool!” from actor Chris Evans, the Massachusetts native who plays Captain America in “Avengers: Endgame.”

The shield went up last weekend and was taken down Monday morning.

Wandering horse: Strolling mare causes stir in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany

Not far from the glass and steel towers of Germany’s banking capital, a 22-year-old Arabian mare is causing a stir with her languid daily strolls through a Frankfurt neighborhood.

Owner Werner Weischedel says his old nag Jenny, who’s recently found social media fame after a local news show about it went viral, has been taking her 12-mile daily jaunts for 14 years.

“Everybody knows her,” the 79-year-old said Tuesday.

Jenny ambles along cobblestone streets and pedestrian paths, avoiding joggers, families and vehicles.

Surprised newcomers occasionally call authorities, so she wears a note on her neck: “My name is Jenny, I didn’t run away, I’m just going for a walk.”

Associated Press