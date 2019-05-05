Customers may use bags placed by their mailboxes to donate

YOUNGSTOWN

With the help of sponsors, volunteer organizations and U.S. Postal Service employees in 10,000 communities nationwide, the National Association of Letter Carriers is conducting is 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive,

To make a donation, customers should leave their non-perishable food items in a bag near their mailbox on May 11 before their letter carrier arrives. Letter carriers will deliver special bags along with customer’s mail to be used to make donations.

Food collected during the drive will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein, such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low-sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100 percent fruit juice and cooking oil also top the list of most needed items.

Items not wanted are rusty or unlabeled cans; glass containers; perishable, homemade and expired items; noncommercial canned or packaged items, alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda, and open or used items.

According to USPS, “the timing of the food drive is critical. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.”