Kids get chance to design anti-bullying license plate

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Ohio children have the chance to design an anti-bullying license plate.

A contest to create the logo and slogan for the “Stop Bullying” plates is a joint effort of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Ohio Education Association.

The contest is open exclusively to children enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade in the current school year. Entries must be postmarked by May 31.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said the contest provides a way for children to push back against bullying with their creativity.

The winner will receive a certificate and see the winning artwork featured on the special plates. Contributions from sales of the plates will fund bullying prevention grants for nonprofits, schools and school districts.

A bill authorizing the plates became law in March.