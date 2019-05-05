‘Hamilton: The Exhibition’ to debut in Chicago

CHICAGO

An exhibition that producers are touting as a 360-degree immersive experience to accompany “Hamilton” the musical is debuted in Chicago.

“Hamilton: The Exhibition” opened recently in a temporary building erected on the city’s Northerly Island along Lake Michigan. Producers said the exhibit’s 19 rooms chronicle the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton. Musical author Lin-Manuel Miranda greeted the first visitors last weekend. He also is one of the narrators on the exhibit’s audio tour.

Exhibit creative director David Korins said Miranda is “like your trusted sidekick” as visitors walk through Hamilton’s life as a trader in St. Croix to his death in a duel with Aaron Burr in 1804.

Plans are for the exhibit to travel to other cities.

Folk singer Patty Griffin to headline Mont. music festival

GREAT FALLS, Mont.

Organizers say Grammy-winning folk singer Patty Griffin will headline the Red Ants Pants Music Festival in central Montana this summer.

The Great Falls Tribune reported apparel company Red Ants Pants owner Sarah Calhoun announced the lineup recently for the 9th annual festival July 25-28 in White Sulphur Springs.

Calhoun said Griffin is known for her stripped-down songwriting and pure vocals.

Griffin’s gospel album, “Downtown Church,” won a Grammy in 2011. Her folk album, “Servant of Love,” was nominated in 2016.

Rarely seen works by Toulouse-Lautrec on show in Boston

BOSTON

A little bit of 19th-century Paris has come to Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts.

“Toulouse-Lautrec and the Stars of Paris,” an artistic collaboration with the Boston Public Library, opened to the public in April.

The exhibition of approximately 200 works draws on both institutions’ extensive holdings of rarely displayed graphic works by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.

Toulouse-Lautrec, whose career lasted just a decade, is famed for his bold colors and radical compositions featured in evocative posters, prints and paintings.

The MFA said the show, which runs through Aug. 4, “offers an incredible opportunity to experience the depth and quality of Boston’s holdings of works by the artist.”

O’Keeffe Museum tackles visitors’ color blindness

SANTA FE, N.M.

The vibrant colors and hues in Georgia O’Keeffe’s paintings are now on full display for color-blind visitors.

The Santa Fe museum announced it teamed up with California-based EnChroma to expand the gallery experience through special glasses.

Visitors with red-green color blindness can borrow glasses to see O’Keeffe’s work in the way that she intended.

One of the museum’s curators, Katrina Stacy, said O’Keeffe in her later years developed visual impairment from macular degeneration and turned her attention to sculpture.

Stacy said the project with EnChroma has ties to that part of the artist’s story.

EnChroma co-founder Andrew Schmeder said O’Keeffe juxtaposed colors from nature in ways that evoked emotion and seeing that relationship between colors has been challenging for people with color blindness.

