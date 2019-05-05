Edmunds compares Mazda 3, Corolla hatchbacks

By CAMERON ROGERS

Edmunds

The 2019 Toyota Corolla and the 2019 Mazda 3 are two of the newest small hatchbacks on the market. The Mazda 3 is completely redesigned for 2019. The Corolla hatchback is a new addition to the Toyota lineup and is the debut body style for the newest Corolla generation. (The redesigned sedan will be released as a 2020 model-year vehicle.)

PRICING

These hatchbacks cost more than their sedan counterparts. But for many buyers, the benefit of the larger cargo area outweighs the price premium. A manual transmission-equipped 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback starts at $20,920, including destination charges. Add an automatic transmission and you’re looking at $22,020.

Contrast this with the Mazda 3 hatchback, which carries a manufacturer’s retail suggested price of $24,520 for the base model and its standard automatic transmission. You do get more features for that price compared to the base Corolla, such as simulated leather upholstery and keyless door access. A more comparably equipped Corolla would cost $23,420.

CARGO SPACE

Both of these vehicles have substantially more cargo-carrying capacity than their sedan equivalents. The Corolla hatch has a cargo hold measuring 18 cubic feet behind its rear seats compared to the 2020 sedan’s 13.1 cubes. Meanwhile, the Mazda 3 hatch has 20.1 cubic feet of room versus 13.2 cubes in the sedan version.

INTERIOR DESIGN

The Corolla and Mazda 3 both impress in regards to interior design. The Corolla’s cabin makes extensive use of soft-touch plastics, and contrast stitching and imitation leather accents further the upscale feel. The new touchscreen interface is intuitive and easy to use.

While the Corolla outdoes many rival hatchbacks with its cabin, the Mazda 3 redefines what a compact car’s interior can look like. The extensive use of premium materials gives the 3’s cabin an upmarket vibe that wouldn’t look out of place in an entry-level luxury car. The central display screen is also redesigned and no longer features touchscreen capability.

EDMUNDS SAYS

The 2019 Toyota Corolla and 2019 Mazda 3 hatchbacks both offer strong value and practicality. You might like the Corolla more if you’re looking for lower initial pricing. Overall, however, the Mazda edges out the competition thanks to its premium interior, fun-to-drive character and available all-wheel drive.