COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Kent State University v. Randall Hamrick, money.

Larry Welsby et al v. Austin Dalrymple et al, personal injury.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Jessika Watkins, money.

Alissa Hysong et al v. Nicholas Hayduk et al, personal injury.

Huntington National Bank v. Timothy Achberger, money.

Robert Porter et al v. Stratton Ruth et al, personal injury.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Steve Young v. Misty Young.

Crystal Barnes v. Duane Barnes.

Jennifer Thomas v. Richard Thomas.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Michelle Johnston and David Johnston.

William Dyke and Nicole Dyke.

Lashanda Stokes and Brandon Stokes.

Patricia Dworak and Michael Dworak.

Katherine Williams and Daniel Williams.

Kristian Pelley and DeVaushanna Pelley.

Michael Reynolds and Rebecca Reynolds.

DOCKET

Salem Community Hospital v. Melissa Yeany et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Kent State University v. Brittany Robinson, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Robert Blymiller, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Amy West et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

First Financial Bank USA v. Marissa Collins, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

DOCKET

Sam Lamancusa v. Sydmor Investments LLC et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Ralph W. Johnson et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank NA v. Mary C. Llewellyn et al, foreclosure.

Second Round LP v. Benjamin Blakeley, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Phillip G. Bruss, default.

Alan J. Shapiro v. Helen Hancock, default.

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Christopher J. McPherson et al, default.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Tariton Callier, default.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jermaine Gary, default.

Abigail Yager et al v. Christopher Todd, dismissed.

Thomas Powell et al v. Jean A. Balas et al, dismissed.

Raymond L. Francis v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Melissa Gore v. Amanda Monolakis, dismissed.

Christopher M. Rankin II v. Harry J. Irwin, dismissed.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. v. Nahra Enterprises LLC et al, dismissed.

HSBC Bank USA v. James W. Vickers et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. John C. Palo, dismissed.

TD Bank USA NA v. Lori A. Holland Tancos, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jeremiah D. Vaudrin, dismissed.

Ashley N. Thomas v. Isiah D. Boyd, dismissed.

State v. Ralph Infante, dismissed.

Stacey Sawyer v. Dave Colombi, dismissed.

State v. Devontae R. Wesson, sentenced.

State v. James D. Finlaw, sentenced.

State v. Tion K. Stubbs, sentenced.

State v. Jajuan Williams, sentenced.

State v. Clemice Thomas Jr., sentenced.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Jamey L. Stamper Sr., dismissed.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

John T. Eckenrode Jr. and Donna J. Eckenrode.

Robert L. Purdy and Debra L. Purdy.

Raymond Berg and Dylan Berg.

Michelle R. Aliesch and Donald C. Aliesch Jr.

Shawn Bungard and Amy Bungard.

Nicholas Stimpert and Amanda Stimpert.

Kathryn L. Moran and Rahul Gaurav.

Susan M. Rossi and Jeffrey A. Rossi.

Brandon Rice and Elizabeth Rice.

Robert C. Estes Jr. and Nicole L. Estes.

Jamie Schultz and Donald Schultz.

Linsy T. Shively and Andrew D. Lockso.

Michael Bartlett and Laura Bartlett.

Angela M. Timko and Jared P. Timko Sr.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Joseph H. Haun v. Donna Haun.

John T. Machingo v. Rhonda Machingo.

Robert W. Wheelock v. Cassie R. Wheelock.

Tina M. Yeager v. David C. Yeager.

Allen L. Ryan v. Carrie E. Ryan.

Traci L. Schenker v. Donald J. Schenker.

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE licenseS

Michael G. Gentile, 66, of 5657 Bonnell Drive, Boardman, and Doris J. Conrad, 67, of same.

Derek A. Peddicord, 25, of 48840 Hamilton Road, East Palestine, and Erika L. Thomas, 24, of 13916 Beard Road, New Springfield.

Timothy D. Markulin, 36, of 2715 Newton Falls Road, Diamond, and Chantel M. Fusco, 29, of same.

Andrew A. Wyatt, 30, of 111 Worth St., #19H, New York, N.Y., and Ashley M. McClusky, 30, of same.

Thomas E. Koczwara, 63, of 4325 Hopkins Road, Youngstown, and Robin A. McAllister, 58, of 4851 Westchester Drive, Apartment 202, Austintown.

Michael W. Kelley, 51, of 6823 Pineridge Court, Austintown, and Elizabeth A. Williams, 55, of same.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Billee Marie A. Crouthers v. Regina Conslor et al, other torts.

PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Kiel L. Stanley et al, foreclosure.

Discover Bank v. Kerri Sahli, money.

Tharnia L. Green v. Ahmad Hosseinipour et al, other torts.

Genesis Outdoor Advertising Inc. v. Keith Rogers et al, complaint.

Harold Allison III et al v. Barry Snyder Transport Inc. et al, jury demand.

US Bank National Association v. Brian McArthur et al, foreclosure.

Taneysha Johnson v. Carl Anderson et al, jury demand.

Rob Baldwin v. TC Redi-Mix of Youngstown et al, jury demand.

Kennedy Railroad Services LLC v. Healthy Snacks 2 Go Vending LLC, jury demand.

Edward S. DeAngelo v. James P. Jamison M.D., complaint.

Home Savings Bank v. Christopher Kent et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Nicholas C. Fournier et al, foreclosure.

Sally Grabovac v. Phillip Strock et al, jury demand.

Brian D. Gilliam v. Fed Ex Corp. et al, jury demand.

Benjamin Mumford v. Sherry Ervin, jury demand.

Citibank NA v. unknown heirs of Viola Gregory et al, foreclosure.

Jessica Bowell v. Eddie J. Previtte III, jury demand.

Lacey A. Monroe v. Borden Dairy Co. of Ohio LLC et al, jury demand.

A & A Painting LLC v. Blast-All LLC, jury demand.

Michael Miletti v. Angela M. Savinda et al, other torts.