Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Ashley and Bryan Gibbs, Youngstown, boy, May 3.
Miranda and Robert Foster, Lowellville, girl, May 3.
Torri Olenick and Vincent Mileto III, Campbell, girl, May 3.
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Ashley and Bryan Gibbs, Youngstown, boy, May 3.
Miranda and Robert Foster, Lowellville, girl, May 3.
Torri Olenick and Vincent Mileto III, Campbell, girl, May 3.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.