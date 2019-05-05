Art show gives teens chance to express themselves

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

The artwork Mariah Henderson submitted for the Davis Family YMCA’s “Speak Your Peace” art show poignantly depicts the struggles of the modern American teen.

The “Best of Show” winner titled “Interconnected” shows a young person with split-selves attempting to navigate the pressures imposed by social media. Various devices, phone application icons and types of cosmetics swirl around the subject.

“This says so much, when you really start looking,” said Suzanne Gray, Davis YMCA arts and humanities director.

The show’s other submissions touch on themes ranging from sexual orientation to dealing with expectations.

“Life from a teen’s perspective. Any kinds of issues, angst, feelings. Could be happy feelings. It could be not so happy. Bullying, depression,” said Gray.

The artists are local high- school students.

Leah Sydney, Lilly Klisiewicz and Preston Wood were awarded first, second, and third place for technical skill.

Jayden Boggs and Samantha Moore won first and second place for the creativity displayed in their pieces. Katie Dreher and Faith Miller tied for third place in this category.

This year is the first year for “Speak Your Peace,” but Gray intends to expand the show next year.

An awards ceremony takes place at 1 p.m. today at the Davis YMCA.

Some pieces are available for purchase. The artwork will be on display until May 19.