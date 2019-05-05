Voter turnout expected to be poor for Tuesday’s primary

By DAVID SKOLNICK

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Board of Elections Director Joyce Kale-Pesta used words like “very sad” and “terrible” to describe voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary.

“I’m so disappointed,” she said. “Nothing seems to be generating any interest. It’s been a terrible turnout so far. I don’t think there’s any interest anywhere in the state.”

Kale-Pesta expects turnout in Mahoning County to be between 10 percent and 12 percent, with the latter “being generous.”

All 163,435 voters in the county are eligible to cast ballots because of a county 0.75-percent, 5-year renewal sales tax for criminal justice services to raise about $26 million annually.

But there isn’t an organized campaign to back the sales tax – or one to oppose it. Typically there is a campaign to raise money to advertise in support of the tax.

Also in Mahoning County, there are citywide Democratic primaries in Youngstown and Struthers as well as school issues in Campbell, Springfield and West Branch.

Stephanie Penrose, Trumbull County Board of Elections director, expects turnout to be better in her county than in Mahoning, but not by a lot.

Trumbull turnout is expected to be between 15 percent and 20 percent, she said.

“The townships and school districts are not advertising for their issues so a lot of people don’t realize there’s even an election,” Penrose said. “I really hope I’m wrong about my prediction, but I’m not feeling confident that I’m wrong.”

In Trumbull County, 105 of the 158 precincts are open with Democratic primaries for races including Warren law director and mayoral races in Niles and Hubbard. There’s also 15 local tax issues on the ballot.

Also, this will be the first election in the county with its new paper-ballot system. The county used to use an electronic, touch-screen system.

“We’ve had a great response from people who’ve voted early to our new system,” Penrose said.

Kim Fusco, Columbiana County Board of Elections director, said she’s predicting turnout in her county to be between 11 percent and 12 percent.

“We’ll be successful if we get to 12 percent,” she said.

There’s a Republican primary for county municipal court judge and five local issues on the ballot in the county. Of the county’s 85 precincts, 76 will be open.

“It’s been pretty slow,” Fusco said.

Early voting is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

The polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.