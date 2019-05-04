Spring concert

The Shenango Valley Chorale will host a spring concert at 7:30 p.m. today at New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St., and at 2:30 p.m. May 5 at First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., Sharon, Pa. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for students and free for children age 12 and younger. Tickets are available at the door.

Gathering announced

HUBBARD

The Hope for Hubbard Crusade event will take place at 6 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring speakers and special music. The goals are to bring people closer to Jesus Christ and raise awareness of area programs designed to help people in need.

Scholarship celebration

CANFIELD

The Diocese of Youngstown Office of Catholic Schools will have a celebration at 11 a.m. Tuesdayin the Ursuline Center auditorium, 4280 Shields Road, to explore the history of the Mary Ellen Cushwa-Wolsonivich/Youngstown Diocesan Scholarship, explain goals for the future growth of the scholarship fund and hear from past recipients on how it has impacted their lives. For information or to make a contribution to the fund, contact Randy Rair at 330-744-8451 or by email at rrair@youngstowndiocese.org.

Irish tenor performance

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave., will host a performance by Irish tenor Emmet Cahill at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35, $40, and $55. The $55 ticket includes a Meet & Greet with the artist before the concert. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketleap.com.

Sale at church

MINERAL RIDGE

Ohltown United Methodist Church, 2001 Ohltown Road, will have a trash and treasure and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. No clothing will be sold. Lunch will be available, featuring chili and kraut dogs and homemade pie. Call 330-652-6614 for information.

Church anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

The People’s Chapel Church of God, 2145 Hillman St., will celebrate its 47th anniversary during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The guest speaker will be Pastor Rosalyn Penn from Eagles Can Fly Ministries.

Spiritual conference

POLAND

Poland Holy Family Infant Jesus of Prague Guild will host a spiritual conference May 15 at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road. The program will begin with the Rosary at 9:40 a.m., followed by Mass with Monsignor William Connell and the Rev. Vincent DeLucia. Prayers for church vocations will follow, then the spiritual conference will begin in the parish center.

The conference will conclude with a lunch at noon. The cost for the lunch is $10 per person. Reservations are required by Wednesday. For information, call 330-757-1545.

Historical marker

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Hope Cemetery will unveil and dedicate a historical marker at 11:30 a.m. May 18. The ceremony will be followed by a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. at Reed’s Chapel AME Church, 1939 Jacobs Road. $10 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Mount Hope Veterans Memorial Park Project. For information, call 330-759-3871.

Memorial services

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will host memorial services for miscarried or stillborn children at 2 p.m. May 19 in the chapels at Calvary Cemetery, 248 Belle Vista Ave., Youngstown, and Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. Parents, family, grandparents and other relations of children lost to miscarriage or stillbirth are encouraged to attend. The services are sponsored by the office of worship and the office of pro-life, marriage and family life. For information, call 330-744-8451 ext. 272.

Workshop on tap

YOUNGSTOWN

The deaconess and nurses ministries of Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Blvd., will present “With an Open Heart and Gentle Hand,” a workshop that will teach how to assist persons with mental-health conditions, at noon May 22. The workshop facilitator will be Angeline Traylor, case manager of Comprehensive Behavioral Health Associates Inc. A light lunch will be served. Registration is required by May 15. To register, call 330-747-9624.

Spiritual mediums

NEW CASTLE

The Spiritual Path Church, 2041 Moravia St., will host English mediums Elaine Bevan and Christine Hewitt, who will offer several workshops in May. In addition, there will be public demonstrations at 7 p.m. May 24, where mediums from Pennsylvania and Ohio will join them in giving audience readings. Admission will be $20 at the door. Bevan and Hewitt will be available for private readings by appointment for $40. For information and reservations, call Rev. Karen Heasley at 724-698-7564.

Bus trip

WILLIAMSFIELD

The First Congregational Church of Wayne will take a bus trip June 12 and 13 to the Noah’s Ark & Creation Museum in Kentucky. The cost is $255 per person per double room. Three meals will be included. A deposit of $85 is required by Fridayto secure a reservation. For information, call Logan at 330-397-9189.

Donations made

First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown and the Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard donated 246 jars of peanut butter, 41 pairs of shorts and tank tops, 334 sun dresses and other assorted items to Life Line Missions in Westerville last month for the Little Dresses for Haiti project.

Since the program began, a total of 4,094 sun dresses have been sewed and delivered to children in need in Haiti. Stella Pittman of First Presbyterian and Avis Mathews-Grove of CHCC teach sewing classes for adults and children age 12 and up to assist this effort. All supplies and sewing machines are donated. Call 330-534-7629 for information.

Food giveaway

youngstown

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., hosts a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of every month.

Blessing of the animals

BOARDMAN

Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will host a blessing of the animals in the church parking lot from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 11. Rev. Jerry Krueger will bless and anoint with oil each animal that parishioners or members of the community bring. There will be at least two horses that will be blessed, and all species of animal are welcome at the blessing. Make sure that cats are crated, birds and reptiles are caged or in a terrarium, and dogs are leashed.

The Religion digest runs every Saturday. Send items for the digest by email to religion@vindy.com, by mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712. Deadline to submit information is Wednesday at 5 p.m.