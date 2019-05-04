Births


May 4, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Brianna Herman and Jacob Clegg, Austintown, girl, May 2.

Jason and Katherine Mathieson, Pulaski, Pa., boy, May 2.

Melissa Angelilli and Scott M. Johnson, Youngstown, boy, May 2.

Michael and Tracey Peluso, Columbiana, boy, May 2.

Raymond and Taylor Yeager, Lisbon, girl, May 2.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Ranautica Nichols, Warren, boy, April 30.

Lauren Ryhal and Robert Webber, Fowler, boy, April 30.

Harley Carpenter and Brandon Miller, Girard, boy, May 1.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500