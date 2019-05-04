Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Brianna Herman and Jacob Clegg, Austintown, girl, May 2.
Jason and Katherine Mathieson, Pulaski, Pa., boy, May 2.
Melissa Angelilli and Scott M. Johnson, Youngstown, boy, May 2.
Michael and Tracey Peluso, Columbiana, boy, May 2.
Raymond and Taylor Yeager, Lisbon, girl, May 2.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Ranautica Nichols, Warren, boy, April 30.
Lauren Ryhal and Robert Webber, Fowler, boy, April 30.
Harley Carpenter and Brandon Miller, Girard, boy, May 1.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.