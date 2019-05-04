422 Corridor Project

GIRARD

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and the city of Girard have announced a fourth renewal of the contract for management of the 422 Corridor Project.

The 4th Annual Community Workday will be May 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The first contract was finalized in 2015. Since then, the chamber has partnered with Girard on community cleanup days, remediation of the former McQuaids gas station, upgraded LED lighting along 422 between I-80 and the county line and business assistance.

Home Savings donates

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings donated a $7,500 check to the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber Foundation to be used for the chamber’s economic development initiatives.

“In 2019, we anticipate breaking ground on the TJX distribution center that will create 1,000 new jobs and the $900 million Trumbull Energy Center. We will continue to host hundreds of the world’s leading innovators in additive manufacturing,” said Guy Coviello, Regional Chamber Foundation president.

4 killed in flooding

ST. LOUIS

The latest round of Midwestern flooding claimed at least four lives, closed hundreds of roads and forced residents of river towns to shore up threatened levees with sandbags as waters rose to and near record levels in some communities.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings Friday along a large swath of the Mississippi River, as well as flash-flood watches for parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas after recent rounds of heavy rain.

Strong cyclone forces 1.2M from homes

KOLKATA, India

Cyclone Fani tore through India’s eastern coast Friday as a grade 5 storm, lashing beaches with rain and winds gusting up to 127 mph and affecting weather as far away as Mount Everest.

The India Meteorological Department said the “extremely severe” cyclone in the Bay of Bengal hit the coastal state of Odisha around 8 a.m., with weather impacted across the Asian subcontinent. Dust storms were forecast in the desert state of Rajasthan bordering Pakistan, heat waves in the coastal state of Maharashtra on the Arabian Sea, heavy rain in the northeastern states bordering China and snowfall in the Himalayas.

About 1.2 million people were evacuated from areas of Odisha and moved to nearly 4,000 shelters, according to India’s National Disaster Response Force.

Ebola outbreak deaths top 1,000 in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo

More than 1,000 people have died from Ebola in eastern Congo since August, the country’s health minister said Friday as hostility toward health workers continues to hamper efforts to contain the second-deadliest outbreak of the virus.

Health Minister Oly Ilunga told The Associated Press four deaths in the outbreak’s epicenter of Katwa pushed the death toll to 1,008. Two more deaths were reported in the city of Butembo.

The outbreak declared almost nine months ago had caused the most deaths behind the 2014-2016 outbreak in West Africa’s Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia that killed more than 11,000 people.

Staff/wire reports