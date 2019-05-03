Youngstown schools announce summer school plans

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City School District’s summer school will offer intervention and enrichment for students in kindergarten through eighth grade while high school students have the opportunity to recover credits they lack.

“We want to meet the needs of all of our students,” said CEO Krish Mohip.

YCSD, in cooperation with several community partners, will offer an intervention and enrichment program for kindergarten through eighth graders from June 10 through July 12.

The sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The district will provide transportation and feed the students breakfast and lunch.

Summer school will be offered at all K-8 schools and at Rayen Early College Middle School.

Summer school for high schoolers will allow an opportunity for credit recovery and/or end of course exam tutorials.

The first session runs from June 10 through June 20 with two courses per session. The second session runs from June 24 to July 11 with no classes the week of July 1 through July 5. Two courses will be offered per session.

The cost of a whole credit will be $150 and half-credit will cost $75.

The week of July 15 to July 21, high school students may take AIR or end-of-course tests.

All of the high school summer school sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with breakfast, lunch and transportation provided.

Timothy Filipovich, the school district’s chief of academic accountability and assessment, said the district wants to serve all students’ academic needs.

“The kindergarten through eighth-grade sessions include both intervention to help kids with academics as well as enrichment when students still will be learning but through activities that are fun too,” he said. “The high school sessions give those students another chance to get caught up with credits.”

Students who enroll in either the high school or the K-8 summer sessions will attend summer school at their home schools.

Applications for both the high school and the elementary students are available at the respective schools as well as on the district’s website, www.ycsd.org, Click the “Parents” tab and scroll down to “Summer school 2019.”