Youngstown man refuses to talk after shot in leg

YOUNGSTOWN — A 29-year-old Youngstown man was shot in the leg on the city’s South Side.

Police said they found the man lying in the street on East Dewey Avenue, about 200 feet from Market Street, about 12:25 a.m. today with a gunshot wound to his left leg. But police said the man was shot on West Florida Avenue and made his way to East Dewey, about a mile away, likely in his vehicle.

Police said they found a spent casing and blood on the street and sidewalk in front of a house on the 40 block of West Florida Avenue.

The man told police he didn’t know what happened and refused to answer questions about the incident, according to a police report.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.