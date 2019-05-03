Youngstown Flea founder hired as community engagement coordinator for city-owned entertainment facilities

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

JAC Management Group LLC hired Derrick McDowell, founder of the Youngstown Flea, to be its community engagement and inclusion coordinator who will give Youngstown residents more of a voice in the city-owned Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and riverfront park and Covelli Centre.

McDowell is being paid $40,000 annually – with no benefits – with the funds coming from the center/amphitheater budget.

JAC operates the center and will do the same for the amphitheater when it opens next month.

The position’s primary objective is to work directly with community groups, churches, neighborhood associations and downtown businesses to build relationships that result in the identification and production of programs, projects and events that interest city residents to the Youngstown-owned facilities.

The primary focus of the job will be on the 22-acre riverfront park and Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, McDowell said, but he also will be involved in assisting with the Covelli Centre.

“I’m trying to get people to really involved in taking ownership of what we have,” he said. “We want to know what type of entertainment they’d like to see and engage the community.”

A committee began a search for this position in January and received more than 50 applications. The field was reduced to a smaller group that underwent several interviews with McDowell selected.

“The committee strived to find a candidate who could effectively serve a diverse population, and we are excited Derrick was chosen to fill this role,” said Eric Ryan, JAC president and a member of the committee. “Our common goal is to engage and include the community as a whole, and our JAC team is excited to work with him.”

McDowell said the position “is in the name: community engagement and inclusion coordinator. I’m going to gather the perspectives of people and get their involvement in this amazing 22-acre complex we have.”

McDowell has operated the Youngstown Flea, an outdoor market of local vendors next to the Covelli Centre, since 2016. He will continue to do so.