The Top 5 is now the Top 4

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

And then there were four.

Thursday’s arrest of Robert Kastanek, 34, at a garage on Salem-Unity Road in Leetonia has shortened the area’s most wanted list.

Kastanek was one of the Top 5 most wanted fugitives in the Youngstown area, according to a list released Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force. He was wanted on a warrant from Columbiana County for arson.

The marshals said news stories on the list generated a tip that led to the arrest of Kastanek.

Glen Riddle, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals, said after the list debuted Thursday, the task force received several calls on the Kastanek and the other wanted men.

Riddle said tipsters about Kastanek had said he was in the Leetonia area before they got a tip with his specific location. He was found hiding in the garage when marshals arrived but was arrested without incident and is now in the Columbiana County jail.

Marshals are also looking for:

Sean A. Bishop, 39, aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a federal parole violation on a weapon’s case.

Jamar A. Houser, 28, felonious assault on a police officer and a parole violation.

David Pope, 61, being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.

William E. Dorsey, 30, burglary and domestic violence.

Riddle said the marshals hope to release the Top 5 list at least once a month.