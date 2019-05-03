Teen indicted in March ’18 homicide

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A 17-year-old East Ravenwood Avenue teen charged as a juvenile in a March 2018 homicide was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on a charge of aggravated murder.

Antonio Davis also is indicted on a count of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications in the March 22, 2018, shooting death of Damon Marinoff, 15, of Farrell, Pa.

Police said Marinoff was shot to death while trying to sell a phone over the Internet to someone who asked to meet at a vacant home in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue.

Last month, Davis’ case was bound over from juvenile court to the grand jury. He was originally charged in juvenile court because he was 16 at the time of the murder.

Police said Marinoff and a 19-year-old friend who drove agreed to meet two people they talked to online at the Sherwood Avenue home because Marinoff had a pair of phones he wanted to sell.

Instead, the two men tried to rob Marinoff and his driver, and Marinoff was shot. Marinoff died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.