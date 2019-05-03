A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

April 22

Criminal damaging: A $1,200 commercial washing machine was damaged at an apartment building in the 6400 block of Diana Drive.

April 24

Theft: A 9 mm handgun valued at $250 was stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Candywoods Drive.

April 27

Assaults/drugs: Several students at Poland Seminary High School on Dobbins Road reported having been assaulted. In addition, police seized a folding knife, a vape pen, two cigarette lighters and a prescription bottle with a small quantity of codeine syrup, a report showed. An investigation was pending.

April 29

Identity fraud: A Hunters Hill Drive man said his identity had been used without authorization.

BOARDMAN

April 25

Arrest: While responding to a possible break-in at a Bev Road business, officers charged Tianna M. Shannon of Rockdale Avenue, Boardman, with aggravated menacing, inducing panic and criminal trespassing after several employees alleged she threatened to shoot someone at the company and had a gun. Also, a plant manager alleged that beforehand, Shannon, 25, who was not employed there, refused to leave and continued to speak with other workers.

Domestic violence: Police took custody of Lesley P. Smith III, 38, of Weston Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a warrant, regarding an April 8 situation in which his girlfriend alleged Smith showed up at her Southern Boulevard residence unexpectedly and, during an argument about their relationship, slapped her numerous times in the face and chest, then choked the accuser.

Theft: A Youngstown woman told officers $60 was stolen from her while she joined others at Southern Park Mall to play a game with three cups and a ball, commonly known as a “shell game.”

Identity fraud: A Mill Creek Boulevard man discovered his Social Security number and other pieces of personal information had been used without consent to open an online bank account.

Robbery: Authorities were dispatched to the Portage County jail to pick up Bertan E. Altinordu, 29, of Akron, who faced a robbery charge, related to an Aug. 2, 2018, shoplifting situation at Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive, in which a $1,259 computer was stolen. Altinordu also shoved a shopping cart at and knocked out of the way a loss-prevention official who had tried to detain him, a police report stated.

Misuse of a credit card: An Orlo Lane man told police his wife’s stolen credit card was used to buy $49 worth of goods from a Midlothian Boulevard business, as well as a meal at a nearby fast-food restaurant.

Theft: The owner of Atom’s Glass & Vape, 92 Boardman-Poland Road, found out a business-owned debit card had been used without permission to make a bank transfer in Cape Town, South Africa.

Theft by deception: A Stadler Avenue woman reported being scammed of $1,300 after seeing on a friend’s Facebook page a post regarding a way to supposedly receive between $2,500 and $9,500. The page likely had been hacked, a report indicated.

April 26

Arrest: Police were sent to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown to take custody of Christopher B.A. Thomas, 18, who was wanted on warrants charging one count each of attempted theft and criminal damaging. Thomas, of Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown, was one of four suspects who tried to break into Miller Rod & Gun, 5140 Youngstown-Poland Road, in February, which resulted in damage to a rear door lock, handle and knob, a report showed.

Theft: Tammie M. Greene, 56, who listed Youngstown addresses on Idora Street and Northview Boulevard, was charged with theft of a $60 pair of tennis shoes from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall. She also was wanted on a Liberty Township warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Felonious assault: After having answered a call about a possible fight in the 8400 block of Crystal Drive, a Hubbard tow-truck driver who was repossessing a 2015 Dodge Dart alleged the owner retrieved a tire jack from the trunk, then sneaked up and struck his lower back area with it.

Arrest: While dealing with a possible fight at a home in the 100 block of Homestead Drive, authorities arrested Shawn R. Harrison, 36, on a charge of violating a protection order after he was accused of being at the residence in violation of an order a woman had filed against him. Harrison, of Dutchtown-School Road, Rogers, also was wanted on two felony warrants.

Assault: A Youngstown woman alleged a driver deliberately hit her left leg with his vehicle’s bumper after having become upset that she was saving a parking space the man wanted at a Boardman-Poland Road restaurant for her injured sister.

Theft: Denise M. Brindle, 60, of Ewing Road, Boardman, was charged with theft of about $114 worth of merchandise, including a gift bag, from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

April 27

Arrest: While assisting with a traffic stop on Market Street, police arrested Keaunte D. Moore, 21, of East Judson Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on an Ohio State Highway Patrol warrant charging failure to appear in court in Portage County.

Arrest: Police answered a call about a man passed out in a vehicle at a West Midlothian Boulevard fast-food restaurant, where they took into custody Nelson P. Cope, 43, of West Midlothian, Youngstown. Cope was wanted on a bench warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on a domestic-violence charge.

Burglary: Authorities filed burglary charges against a Boardman boy, 15, and a Youngstown boy, 16, after concluding an investigation about a break-in at an apartment in the 100 block of Stadium Drive, from which numerous items that included a 40-inch TV as well as Sony PlayStation and Xbox game systems were taken. The loss was estimated at $1,680.

Possible thefts: Officers on patrol told a Stanton Avenue man they saw two cars in his driveway with their doors open, though it appeared nothing of value had been stolen.

Arrest: Authorities responded to a complaint about someone repeatedly revving a car engine in the 4200 block of Chester Drive before taking into custody Francisco L. Jorges Jr., 59, of Chester, Boardman, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Jorges registered a 0.19 blood-alcohol content, more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Auto theft/possible burglary: A Lemans Drive man reported a 2011 Chevrolet Impala stolen and surmised someone likely had entered his apartment to take the keys.

Menacing: A Risher Road man said he received threatening text messages regarding money owed for a basement waterproofing project.

Theft: A man reported a .380-caliber handgun missing from his Wolosyn Circle residence.

Theft: A student at Market Street Elementary, 5555 Market St., reported a $139 set of wireless earphones stolen from a backpack.

Arrest: Columbiana police transferred custody of Ryan S. Cepin, 40, to Boardman authorities. Cepin, of Nashua Drive, Austintown, faced an inducing-panic charge, related to a Feb. 23 incident in which officers received information that a man was unresponsive in a vehicle at a Market Street gas station. When he came to, Cepin admitted having snorted heroin, a report stated.

Domestic violence: Girard authorities handed to township police Ahmad R.S. Sharayah, 29, of Taylor Avenue, Girard, who was wanted on a domestic-violence charge after a Dec. 3, 2017, situation in which his wife, of Mathews Road, alleged he had shoved her during an argument, leaving bruising and redness.

April 28

Felonious assault: Authorities answered a call pertaining to a fight between two women at a Market Street discount store, where one of the women alleged the other had stabbed her once with a pair of scissors.

Theft: Timothy P. Cook, 50, of Pine Lake Road, Salem, was charged in the theft of a $4 bottle of liquid gel tablets from Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

Theft of services: The owner of a South Schenley Avenue excavating business discovered someone without permission had dumped refuse into his trash bin.

Burglary: Officers filed burglary and domestic-violence charges against Deandre D. Madison of West Warren Avenue, Youngstown, after the mother of his child alleged Madison, 22, forced his way into her Shields Road apartment, then likely dragged her from the residence by her hair.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole $50 worth of mainly makeup from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft: Hope L. Young, 32, of Mahoning Avenue Northwest, Warren, was charged, accused of stealing seven candles valued at $171 from Bath & Body Works in Southern Park Mall. Young also was wanted on a Trumbull County warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Kiowa Road man said an acquaintance borrowed his 1992 Ford Mustang but failed to return it by an agreed-upon time.

April 29

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a detached garage in the 30 block of Indianola Road and removed a $200 lawn mower.

Menacing: An employee with a Boardman-Poland Road medical facility reported her former boyfriend showed up at her workplace and sat in his pickup truck for several hours.

Menacing: A Tod Avenue woman told officers a caller made a vague threat against her regarding the return of property.

Felonious assault: After responding to a possible fight in the 6600 block of Market Street, authorities charged Janay D. Williams of Wesley Avenue, Youngstown, with felonious assault and domestic violence after her mother alleged that during a heated argument about $20 owed the victim, Williams, 28, cut her right index finger with a kitchen knife, then pushed and scratched the accuser.

Theft: Beaver Township police relinquished custody to Boardman authorities of Krysta-Jo M. Barber, 27, who faced a theft charge. Barber, of Nila Drive, North Lima, was accused of stealing a ball pump and a mini football March 20 from Walmart.

Drugs: While investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 4800 block of Erie Street, officers charged Marquise D. Green, 27, of Terra Alta Street Northeast, Warren, with drug abuse, possessing drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business after alleging he had a digital scale and a plastic bag containing a substance that tested positive for heroin. While in a car, Green also made several furtive movements with his hands, which interfered with the investigation, a report stated.

Identity fraud: A Turnberry Drive man found a $174 fraudulent transaction to his account that likely originated in Florida.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a $92 pair of tennis shoes from Kohl’s.

Theft: A 15-year-old Struthers boy was accused of taking $361 worth of clothing and undergarments from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Harassment: A worker for a Windham Court business showed authorities an email she received that she said was sexual in nature and inappropriate.

Theft: A resident of a South Avenue long-term care facility discovered a $150 set of earphones missing from his room.

Misuse of a credit card: Police in the 5100 block of Youngstown-Poland Road took custody of Benjamin R. Algahim, 21, of Fourth Street, Struthers, who was wanted on warrants charging two felony counts of misuse of a credit card, related to a March 22 incident in which a Tam-o-Shanter Drive couple found out that about $1,400 had been removed from their account via several unauthorized debit-card transactions that began March 1.

Theft: Annette B. Tellington, 28, of West Boston Avenue, Youngstown, and Gracie L. Rollins, 32, of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, were charged with theft and obstructing official business after being accused of stealing $598 worth of clothing and jewelry from the JCPenney store, then refusing to get out of their vehicle for police during a traffic stop a short time later. Rollins also was wanted on warrants charging her with one count each of assault and criminal damaging.

April 30

Arrest: While inquiring about two juveniles’ suspicious activities near Applecrest Court, officers charged a 17-year-old Youngstown boy with obstructing official business after alleging he led them on a foot pursuit before being taken into custody on nearby Mathews Road.