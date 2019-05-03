Social workers being educated about street drugs

WARREN — Trumbull County social service workers are being educated on street-level information about drugs and the ways dealers and users try to hide them at the 2019 Drug Summit being held at Kent State Trumbull throughout the day today.

The hours-long presentation from two longtime drug investigators included a lengthy demonstration this morning of dozens of ordinary items that are used to hide drugs and alcohol — from snack containers to steel nuts and bolts to aerosol cans and eye-drop containers.

Across town at the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority offices, another group heard a presentation from 20 Kent State University College of Communication and Information students, who tackled the issue of childhood trauma and adverse childhood experiences.

The students today provided the Trumbull County Family and Children First Council with marketing materials and research the students generated and turned over to the Council so it can use in its education efforts.