Ryan to speak in NY

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democratic presidential candidate, will address more than 2,000 New York State United Teachers delegates today in Albany, N.Y., during the union’s 47th annual Representative Assembly.

During the assembly’s general session, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten will address NYSUT delegates and discuss his support of teachers and bolstering the national education system.

After his remarks, Ryan will join Weingarten in a town hall with select NYSUT members where he will answer questions as part of AFT’s 2020 endorsement process.

Interfaith community Shabbat service set

YOUNGSTOWN

Rodef Sholom, 1119 Elm St., will have a special interfaith community Shabbat service of solidarity at 6 p.m. today as a show of support for the members of Chabad in Poway, Calif., in the healing process after last week’s attack.

Dr. Mark Perlman will be the guest speaker. Temple El Emeth and Congregation Ohev Tzedek will attend, along with clergy, officers and members of area churches and mosques. It will be a service if inclusivity, welcoming everyone in the community regardless of faith, race or ethnic background.

Charged after wreck

SMITH

A 22-year-old Alliance man was charged for improperly overtaking traffic and causing a wreck involving five vehicles Thursday morning along U.S. Route 62.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Anthony Summers, 22, of Alliance, was traveling east along the route in a 1985 Pontiac Trans Am when he attempted to pass an SUV.

Summers’ car struck two vehicles in the oncoming lane, the report stated. Debris from the collision struck another car behind his. The vehicle Summers attempted to pass was not damaged.

Summers was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Canton with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to troopers. He is charged with improper passing.

Teen attacked in park

WARREN

A city male, 17, suffered apparently minor wounds when another male attacked him with a double-bladed knife in Perkins Park at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The victim said he, two other males and a female were in a baseball dugout when the male in his mid-20s approached and became angry and swung the weapon at the victim, cutting him in the chest and wrist. The suspect was then attacked by the group and disarmed of his knife.

The victim and his friends fled as the suspect got onto his bicycle.

Summer camp applications accepted

YOUNGSTOWN

The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley is accepting applications for its annual summer day camp, Camp F.R.I.E.N.D., which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 15 to 19 and August 12 to 16 at the YMCA, 17 N. Champion St.

Camp costs $150 per student per week. Financial-based scholarships are available. Registration forms are available at autismmv.org and by calling 330-333-9609.

Bike to Work Day event

WARREN

The city will have its eighth annual Bike to Work Day breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. May 17 at the Log Cabin on Courthouse Square.

The event encourages people to use their bicycles as a method of transportation. Bicycling reduces pollution and the risk of chronic diseases and supports mental health.

The nonprofit Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is also offering a two-day adult bicycling workshop 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday and May 11. It will teach participants how to navigate the city safely on a bike.

Day 1 covers safety, laws and bicycle maintenance. The second day includes riding in downtown Warren. Helmets are required for the May 11 session. The Saturday session is a prerequisite for the May 11 session.

Dogsmartz open house

POLAND

Dogsmartz Unleashed, 1591 E. Western Reserve Road, will host its third annual open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to raise money for local animal rescues.

The event will feature a basket raffle, 50/50 raffle, goodie bags, food and drinks provided by The Upstairs, and more. Meet the trainers, local rescues and vendors. Proceeds will be split evenly among the rescues in attendance. Donate a new Kong toy and a bag of treats to be entered to win a free class.

For information, visit www.dogsmartzunleashed.com or call 330-707-4160.

Students to attend JA Inspire event

YOUNGSTOWN

Middle-school students from Stambaugh Charter School and Akiva Academy will attend the Junior Achievement Inspire event May 13, at Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration.

Business professionals from the community will teach the students lessons in branding, career exploration and how to get and keep a job. After the morning workshops, at noon, they will participate in a career exploration fair.

Through JA Inspire, students will connect with professionals from some of the region’s most prominent employers and learn about each of the 16 Ohio Department of Education various career pathways.