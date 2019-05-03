MAHONING COUNTY | Indictments

The grand jury also indicted:

Jessica Taylor, 36, Dehoff Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Deja Janay Thomas, 23, Kendis Circle, two counts of telecommunications fraud.

Davail Bryant, 41, North Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, possession of drugs.

Anthony Sattarelle, 31, Oakview Avenue, Girard, and Roger Johnson III, 24, Roberts Avenue, Warren, one count each receiving stolen property.

Jonnie M. Winslow, aka Amanda Junker, 31, Clarencedale Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs.

Terry Luckey,29, Neilson Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Robert D. McElroy Jr., 45, and Robert McElroy Sr., 69, both Dryden Avenue, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron T. Beebe, 23, Southern Boulevard, trafficking hashish and trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications.

Jamie Heestand, 44, Alliance Sebring Road, Alliance, cruelty to companion animals with a firearm specification and using weapons while intoxicated.

Terrance Cleveland, aka Terrance Tarver, 36, South Osborn Avenue, escape.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts