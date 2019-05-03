Liberty in Bloom starts projects

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

LIBERTY

Since 2001, Liberty in Bloom has strived to beautify the township one flower bed at a time.

As warmer spring weather arrives, the volunteer-driven group has begun making preparations for the year and has done some landscaping work near the Interstate 80 exit and entrance ramps.

The group maintains 26 flower beds throughout Liberty Township.

Andy Kish with Three Flags Landscaping volunteered to help landscape the big flower bed near the Interstate 80 entrance, filling it with mushroom compost, which was donated by Dellaquadri Landscaping and Lawn Care, to keep the flowers healthy; and arranging stones around the flower bed. Kish also planted a pine tree in the middle of the bed, which is surrounded by daffodils and hydrangeas.

Soon, there will be red hibiscus flowers planted by volunteers to add more pops of color to the flower bed.

Twenty pink and white crab apple trees purchased from Sekora Gardens were recently planted by Kish around the Welcome to Liberty Township sign near the interstate entrance as well.

“We wanted to have a massive amount of color greeting residents and visitors,” said Jodi Stoyak, township trustee and founder of Liberty in Bloom.

The group runs entirely on donations from the community.

One project the group plans with the donations is to place American flags along the fence separating the I-80 entrance from the Fortune Gardens restaurant, and also along both fences on Liberty Street.

Stoyak said she hopes to work with Liberty schools Superintendent Joe Nohra to possibly recruit students for the task.

Liberty in Bloom hopes to raise another $3,000 in donations to fund the rest of its projects for the year.

Stoyak said the work is a community effort, and its a privilege to serve the community with the group. She thanked Janet Yaniglos and Carol Cupan who take charge in planning and planting the flower beds.

Nancy Phillipson, who has volunteered for about four years, said the group is fun way to do community service, especially for people who like gardening.

“I like that it connects the community and brings us all together,” she said. “It also makes Liberty prettier.”

The group is always looking for more volunteers. To join or inquire about donating, call Stoyak at 330-759-1315, ext. 101.