Harding, Columbiana win High School Music Video contest

Warren G. Harding and Columbiana high schools were declared winners of the Vindicator’s High School Music Video Challenge. Harding competed against Girard in the Spielberg division, and Columbiana competed against Chalker, Kennedy Catholic and McDonald high schools in the Sandler division.

See the winning videos.

We totaled the scores based on an online popular vote and scores from four judges.

The judges viewed the videos and scored on best use of campus and community, communicating the theme of the song, overall technical production quality and how well the video celebrated the school.

The Vindys, Rufus Blaq, Northern Whale, Spirit of the Bear, Spy Convention, Radio Lark, Leo D’Angelo, Jordan DePaul, East 9th and Fred Whitacre, JD Eicher all offered up songs for videos.