UPDATE | BHS teacher under investigation dead; suicide suspected

BOARDMAN — The Boardman High School teacher under investigation since Thursday, died of apparent suicide, law enforcement officials first confirmed to The Vindicator.

Beaver police chief Carl Frost confirmed that it responded to the death report of Nicholas Liste near railroad tracks on Pine Lake Road at 9 a.m. today, said police Chief Carl Frost.

Shortly before this report, Boardman Township police and Boardman High school administrators said they were investigating a report of inappropriate relations between a BHS teacher and an 18-year-old student.

According to a news release from the district, the report was made Thursday and the teacher was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the building.

Photo Photo Nicholas Liste

Frost noted that Liste was alone this morning and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Liste has been a physical education teacher with the Boardman school district since August 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he worked as the head junior varsity for Howland High School soccer. Howland School district did not respond to requests for comment.

He graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 2009

Liste attended Youngstown State University, where he player on the football team.



“The district is in a state of shock and grief this morning. An emergency team of counselors has been called in to help our students and staff deal with this sudden loss. We ask for prayers and support from our Spartan family, as we are grieving today,” the school district said in a release after the news broke.