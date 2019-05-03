Coroner identifies trucker killed at travel center

AUSTINTOWN

The Mahoning County coroner’s office has identified the truck driver run over and killed Thursday at the Pilot Travel Center along North Canfield Niles Road in the township.

Arman Meco, 29, from Michigan, was killed just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday when he walked out into the path of a moving tractor-trailer truck and was pulled under the truck’s wheels.

Township police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.