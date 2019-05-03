Chamber, Girard renew 422 Corridor Project pact

GIRARD — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and the city of Girard have announced a fourth renewal of the contract for management of the 422 Corridor Project.

The first contract was finalized in 2015. Since then, the chamber has partnered with Girard on community clean-up days, remediation of the former McQuaids gas station, upgraded LED lighting along 422 between I-80 and the county line and business assistance.

“City council and administration are excited about continuing our partnership with the Chamber on the 422 Corridor Project,” said Mayor James Melfi. “Our goal in the near future is to complement the businesses that are on 422 for future growth.”

“The City of Girard has been a very engaged partner, and we appreciate their commitment to this regional effort,” said James Dignan, president and CEO of the Regional Chamber.

The 4th annual Community Workday will be Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.