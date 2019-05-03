Carbon monoxide seen as potential cause of 4 deaths in home


May 3, 2019 at 10:32a.m.

Associated Press

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say carbon monoxide may have caused the deaths of four family members at a home in central Ohio.

Officials in Genoa Township say first responders went to a home shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call from a concerned relative and found elevated levels of carbon dioxide inside the residence.

The family members haven't been identified and a cause for their deaths hasn't been officially determined.

Genoa Township is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of downtown Columbus in Delaware County.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$515000