Boardman teacher under investigation dies in apparent suicide

By JESSICA HARDIN

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

A Boardman High School teacher under investigation for misconduct died of apparent suicide Friday morning.

Beaver Police Chief Carl Frost confirmed that police found Nicholas Liste near railroad tracks on Pine Lake Road at about 9 a.m. Friday.

Frost said Liste was alone and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Liste’s father-in-law called the Beaver police at 9:01 a.m., saying that Liste left home with a gun and was threatening to kill himself, according to the police report. Liste also called Boardman Police Department and threatened suicide.

The police report notes that he left a note for his wife.

Shortly before word of Liste’s possible suicide, Boardman school district officials said in a news release that a teacher was under investigation following a report of inappropriate relations with an 18-year-old student.

The report was made Thursday and the teacher was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the building.

After the news of Liste’s death was first confirmed by The Vindicator, the district released a second statement.

“The district is in a state of shock and grief this morning. An emergency team of counselors has been called in to help our students and staff deal with this sudden loss. We ask for prayers and support from our Spartan family, as we are grieving today,” the release read.

Liste had been a physical education teacher in the Boardman school district since August 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“This is tough on the Spartan family,” said Superintendent Tim Saxton.

Boardman has not responded to requests for Liste’s personnel file.

Liste graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 2009 and attended Youngstown State University, where he was a punter on the football team.

He graduated from YSU in 2014.

Kevin Spicher, superintendent of the Howland School District, confirmed that Liste coached two seasons as the head junior varsity coach for the Howland High School soccer team in 2014 and 2015.

Liste was also a substitute teacher in the district in 2015.

There is no record of any investigations into his conduct during that time, Spicher said.

“The entire university community is shocked and saddened by Nick’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” said Trevor Parks, YSU Sports Information director.