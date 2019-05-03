Births


May 3, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Zachary and Brianna Forney, Youngstown, girl, May 1.

Terryann Easterling and Reginald Rice Jr., Youngstown, girl, May 1.

Michael and Kelly Chachko, New Middletown, girl, May 1.

James and Heather Margiotta, Canfield, boy, May 1.

Kristina Tremayne, Youngstown, girl, May 1.

Mariah Riley, Youngstown, boy, May 1.

Hailey Thomas, Salem, girl, May 1.

Nicholas and Melissa Dota, Poland, boy, May 1.

