St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Zachary and Brianna Forney, Youngstown, girl, May 1.
Terryann Easterling and Reginald Rice Jr., Youngstown, girl, May 1.
Michael and Kelly Chachko, New Middletown, girl, May 1.
James and Heather Margiotta, Canfield, boy, May 1.
Kristina Tremayne, Youngstown, girl, May 1.
Mariah Riley, Youngstown, boy, May 1.
Hailey Thomas, Salem, girl, May 1.
Nicholas and Melissa Dota, Poland, boy, May 1.
