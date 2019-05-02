YPD raids two houses

YOUNGSTOWN

Police Wednesday arrested three people at two different homes while serving search warrants investigating drug activity.

About 6:15 p.m. James Edmonds, 33, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served a warrant at his 746 W. LaClede Ave. home.

Reports said police found two loaded handguns, a digital scale, suboxone and $1,714 cash.

About 5:30 p.m. Roger Anderson, 58, of Fairgreen Avenue and Jacqueline Mitchell, 68, were arrested on possession of cocaine charges at Mitchell’s 226 Superior St. home.

Inside the home police found 19 bags of crack cocaine and a digital scale. A bag of crack cocaine was found in a van Anderson was traveling in that pulled out of the drive when police approached the home, reports said.