Marshals debut ‘Top 5’ wanted

List contains suspects from Youngstown area

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force has its own Top 5, but those on this list will not be featured on any playlist.

No, these are the top five fugitives in the Youngstown area, wanted on charges ranging from aggravated arson to felonious assault.

Here they are:

Sean A. Bishop, 39, wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a federal parole violation on a weapons case. Bishop, according to Vindicator files, has a criminal record involving firearms offenses going back to 1999. In September 2007, he was shot on the North Side by a member of the FBI/Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force when he tried to run over an FBI agent. He was indicted in February by a Mahoning County grand jury on his current charges, which include a repeat violent offender specification.

Jamar A. Houser, 28, felonious assault on a police officer and a parole violation. Houser is wanted in the assault of a MercyHealth police officer March 26 while his girlfriend was in the emergency room. Reports said his girlfriend told police Houser assaulted her, and she pointed him out to officers. When they tried to arrest him, he pushed an officer and ran out the door. Police lost him in the parking lot, and he has not been seen since.

David Pope, 61, being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of fentanyl. He was indicted last week by a grand jury and has a long history of drug offenses.

William E. Dorsey, 30, burglary and domestic violence. He is wanted in a March 17 incident in Youngstown, according to municipal court records.

Robert J. Kastanek, 34, aggravated arson. He is also wanted on a bench warrant from Columbiana County Municipal Court for failure to appear March 19 on a domestic-violence charge. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to a series of arsons involving cars, also in Columbiana County.