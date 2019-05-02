School leaders give thanks for top ranking in top 100 high schools

By Amanda Tonoli

U.S. News & World Report ranked more than 17,000 schools this year and compiled a list of the top 100 high schools in Ohio – and five local schools made the list.

They are Canfield, Poland Seminary, Springfield, Boardman and Howland.

Canfield High School is ranked 41st.

Alex Geordan, Canfield superintendent, said: “We are excited about the ranking our high school received. We would like to thank all of our staff K-12 and supportive families who helped contribute to the success of our high school.”

Poland Seminary High School is ranked 51st.

Kevin Snyder, Poland Seminary High School principal, said he feels honored.

“As always we strive to improve our ranking on this list,” he said. “This honor is a credit to our staff, students and board of education for their continued support of a well-rounded educational environment that provides a high-quality education with various opportunities. ... We are extremely proud of our staff and students since a portion of this is scored by our students’ AP [advanced placement] scores. All students who take an AP course at PSHS also take the AP exam. I believe this ranking shows that our students are taking advantage of all of they have available, and our staff is doing an excellent job educating students.”

Springfield Local High School ranked 52nd.

Tony DeFelice, Springfield High School principal, said he’s “immensely proud.”

“I realize this achievement was not accomplished alone; a team effort was required, which includes first our teachers, families and students,” he said. “As the principal at SLHS, I assure you that I will put forth my best effort in continuing to foster the traditions of academic and extracurricular excellence that our school has come to symbolize. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the high school principal in such a fine community.”

Boardman Local High School ranked 54th.

Superintendent Timothy Saxton said he was excited to make it into the list for the third year.

“We continue to get better – first we were a 97, then a 67 and now a 54,” he said. “We’re never going to rest. We are always pushing hard to be the best high school we can be, and to be among the best high schools in the state feels great.”

Howland High School ranked 98th.

Kevin Spicher, Howland schools superintendent, said he’s proud of the accomplishments of students and staff to rank in the top 100 in the state.

“Criteria used by U.S. News to rank included [along with curriculum breadth and graduation rate] 32 percent of our students participating in AP tests with 39 percent being economically disadvantaged,” he said. “We will continue to work to maintain and improve these numbers and opportunities for more students in the upcoming school year.”