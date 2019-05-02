Ryan to address NY teacher delegates

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democratic presidential candidate, will address more than 2,000 New York State United Teachers delegates Friday in Albany, N.Y., during the union’s 47th annual Representative Assembly.

During the assembly’s general session, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten will address NYSUT delegates and discuss his support of teachers and bolstering the national education system.

Following his remarks, Ryan will join Weingarten in a town hall with select NYSUT members where he will answer questions as part of AFT’s 2020 endorsement process.

