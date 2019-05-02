UPDATE | Miss Ohio out of the running for Miss America

Photo Photo Alice Magoto

RENO, Nev. (AP)

Only five women remain in the field of 51 Miss USA contestants who started Thursday night’s competition in Reno, Nevada.

They are Miss Arkansas, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Miss Ohio 2019 is Alice Magoto from Hyde Park and made it to the Top 10 before the latest round

The remaining five women survived both the swimsuit and evening gown competitions to advance to the second-to-last round, where three finalists will be selected.

The winner will represent the United States in the Miss Universe contest.

Miss Nevada Tianna Tuamoheloa of Las Vegas is the first woman of Samoan decent to ever compete in the event that dates to 1952.

