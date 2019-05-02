$300K golf course endowment created

$300K in funding was contribution from Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

The Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course was added to the list of park venues with a named endowment, thanks to a contribution from the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation.

The establishment of the $300,000 endowment was announced at a news conference Wednesday morning at the course.

Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation kicked off a campaign at the start of 2018 to establish endowments that would fund longterm maintenance of areas in the MetroParks. Since then, the foundation has raised more than $1 million in endowed funds.

The other areas in Mill Creek MetroParks with named endowments are the Joanne F. Beeghly Rose Garden, the Collier Family MetroParks Bikeway and the MetroParks Land Preservation and Conservation Endowment.

“The Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation Golf Course Endowment will greatly assist the MetroParks’ efforts to provide a world class facility for all who enjoy the game of golf,” said Mill Creek MetroParks executive director Aaron Young.

After the Mahoning Valley Hospital was sold in 2007, the non-profit was converted into a sunset foundation, meaning that it will cease to exist in the next three to four years.

“We’re doing our last round of big announcements, and we’re very excited about this one,” said foundation president and CEO Mike Senchak.

The endowment will ensure the long-term maintenance of the MetroParks golf venues and fund capital improvements for the park’s golf venues.

Senchak hopes to promote year-round golf play, since the existing venues at the MetroParks are limited by season. He also intends to increase the appeal of golf in the Valley to different age groups, including young people.