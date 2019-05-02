Local church members prayed for police officers in Liberty

Today is National Day of Prayer

Staff Report

LIBERTY

Liberty police officers along with the township’s police chaplains and local church members and pastors gathered at the administration building Wednesday afternoon for a prayer service.

Today is the National Day of Prayer, and May 12 will kick off National Police Week.

“We wanted to take the time to honor and appreciate our officers,” said Liberty police chaplain and New Life Christian Fellowship Pastor Mike Constantino.

Interim police Chief Toby Meloro said he organized the service to provide prayers for his officers and to connect the community.

New Life Christian Fellowship, Church Hill United Methodist Church and the First Baptist Church of Niles were among the churches that had members in attendance.

Constantino and Church Hill UMC Pastor Ken Kelley, who also serves as a township police chaplain, and Brookfield police Chaplain Daniel Cesene prayed for the officers. They, along with other churchgoers, also prayed for the township and its school. They prayed for love and unity for Americans and for protection over the country’s government and military.

“We as a community and as churches need to rally around those who serve,” Cesene said.

In between prayers, two church members performed church music and members of the small crowd sang along.

“Nobody has this game of life figured out,” Constantino said. “We need the Lord and each other.”