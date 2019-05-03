Late surge helps McDonald sweep Trumbull County meet

By BOB ETTINGER

sports@vindy.com

CORTLAND

As she crossed the finish to close out a victory in the 3200, Anna Guerra looked to her family, shrugged and smiled as if she were the cat caught with the canary.

Later, the remainder of the McDonald High School girls track team had the very same reaction after entering Thursday’s final race — the 4x400 — at the Trumbull County Track and Field Meet at Don Richards Memorial Stadium.

The Blue Devils were third in a three-team race and crossed the line in first by the slimmest of margins.

Entering the final race, the Blue Devils trailed Howland by four-and-a-half points and Lakeview by two-and-a-half. McDonald needed to win and have the Tigers place no better than fourth and the Bulldogs placing no higher than third.

“They knew, possibly, maybe, we could get second,” McDonald girls coach Mary Domitrovich said. “Anything can happen.

“They went into with the mindset to run as hard as they could. They went out and put their hearts into it. That’s what happens when you don’t give up.”

Janessa Martinelli, following strong legs from Bella Wolford, Leah Stamp and Riley Matig, gave McDonald the win in the race.

“I heard it being said we were in third,” Martinelli said. “We heard stuff going on, we were third. Coach let me run and I pulled it off. I knew I needed to run my hardest.”

Howland crossed in fourth with Lakeview just behind in fifth, giving the Blue Devils the county championship with 93.5 points. The Tigers were second with 93 and Lakeview was third with 100.

“It goes to show you, every point counts, every half of a point counts,” Mary Domitrovich said.

BOYS

McDonald ended Howland’s three-year reign as county champions in the boys event, claiming the trophy with 111 points. The Tigers were second with 89.5 and Warren Harding was third with 68.

“I think the boys did what they were supposed to do,” McDonald boys coach Lou Domitrovich said. “It’s such a simple phrase, but it’s so hard to do. They came out and performed the way they’re capable of doing. We had a lot of PRs today and our senior leadership was amazing.”

Vinny Mauri of Howland laid claim to championships in the 1,600 and 3,200 while setting meet and stadium records in both.

In the 1,600, he finished in 4:12.73, toppling the mark of 4:17.4 set by Niles’ Chris Acs in 2000. Mauri’s 9:22.82 in the 3,200 shattered Acs’ mark of 9:32.1, also set in 2000.

“I was focused on the [1,600] today,” Mauri said. “We wanted the county record in both distance events. I thought I’d be out there by myself the entire [1,600]. Cullen [Faulk of Harding] went out fast in the first 800. I put my head down and ran the rest of the race. Cullen going out with a 58 [in the first 400] kept me honest with my pace.”

GIRLS

Guerra lapped the field to win the 3,200-meter run in a meet and stadium record 11:05.12 sparking the celebration with her family. Guerra set the previous record of 11:09.66 a year ago. She was also victorious in the 1,600-meter run.

“I ran pretty hard in the [1,600] before that,” Guerra said. “My coach said to take whatever I had left in the tank and let it go. I did that. I looked at the time and I was shocked. I didn’t think I ran that fast. It was just a shocked smile. I asked, ‘Did I really run that time?’”

Lakeview’s Ashley Bowker won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles in 14.67 and 45.65, respectively.

“I knew this was the time I needed to start peaking,” Bowker said. “I have to start kicking it into gear and see what I can accomplish, see if I can reach my potential. It’s me against myself. I’m working hard and trying to finish strong each time.”

Chante Clinkscale of Niles was victorious in the 100-meter dash in 12.42 and the 200-meter dash in 25.65 with stacked fields in both races.

“It helps me when I’m running with someone faster,” Clinkscale said. “I know I’ve got to get to the finish line, pump my arms.”

William Hines of Howland pulled off the sprint double in winning the 100 in 11.22 and the 200 in 23.06.

“I worked all offseason and I always put God first,” Hines said. “I’ve been preparing for this. Last year, after districts, I was thinking about the Trumbull County Meet again. I always have my mind on this.”