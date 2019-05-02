They came bearing heavy, old television sets on ‘Opening Day’

Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District expands hours to meet demand

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

Like the swallows of Capistrano, they came to 5138 Enterprise Drive Northwest Wednesday on opening day for the household hazardous waste collection site run by the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District.

Most came bearing large television sets, the kind bought decades ago because they had a large screen. Over time, they became antiquated and dangerous.

Consumer Reports says more than 340 people in the U.S. were killed by a television tipping over, often along with a piece of furniture, between 2000 and 2017. Seventy-two percent were children, often younger than age 6.

Jim Bellomo and his wife, Barb, of Champion were in a steady stream of vehicles that arrived shortly after the facility opened at 9 a.m.

“We got a big, old-style TV. Where else can you get rid of it?” Jim said of the drop-off center.

“We’ve had it for years, but you know what? It still works,” Steve Schwartz of Lordstown said of the TV he was dropping off.

“People have been waiting all winter,” Holly Carine, education program specialist, said when asked about the large line of vehicles. About 200 people came on opening day last year. People bring lots of TVs because most garbage haulers won’t take them, Carine said.

Wednesday was the first day for the facility to be open for this year, but Trumbull and Geauga counties residents have extra opportunities to drop off electronics, appliances and household hazardous wastes. This summer, the facility expanded its hours to 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and selected Saturdays through Oct. 31.

Appliances and electronics are accepted Mondays through Fridays, and household hazardous wastes are accepted all Wednesdays and four Saturdays – this Saturday, June 1, Aug. 3 and Sept. 7.

Visit www.gottagogreen.org for a list of materials accepted.