Holmes resigns as state rep to join the Ohio Parole Board

By David Skolnick

and Ed Runyan

news@vindy.com

COLUMBUS

Four months into a new term in the Ohio House, Glenn Holmes resigned to take a higher-paying job on the Ohio Parole Board.

The Ohio House Democratic Caucus will select his replacement.

Holmes, a Girard Democrat who represented the 63rd House District, declined to comment to The Vindicator on Wednesday, the day his appointment was announced.

“I’m happy for him. He’s excited to get started,” said state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th.

As a parole board member, Holmes will make $87,755 annually. His term is six years. His annual salary in the state House was $69,757 – $63,007 for being a member and $6,750 for serving as the ranking Democrat on the House Public Utilities Committee.

The Democratic caucus is requesting letters from those interested in the 63rd District seat to fill out the rest of Holmes’ term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2020. A screening committee of Democratic state representatives will interview applicants to make a recommendation to the full 37-member Democratic caucus.

Resumes and cover letters must be mailed and emailed by May 17 to: Samantha Herd, House Democratic chief of staff, 77 S. High St., 14th floor, Columbus, OH 43215. The email address is samantha.herd@ohiohouse.gov.

Dan Polivka, Trumbull County Democratic Party chairman, said among those interested in the seat are: Gil Blair, assistant Warren law director and Weathersfield Township trustee; Jack Simon, director of governmental affairs and special projects coordinator for the Trumbull County Engineer’s office and a former Liberty Township trustee; Vienna Township Trustee Richard Dascenzo Jr.; Atty. David Detec of Girard, who served one four-year term as a member of the Western Reserve Port Authority board of directors; and Atty. Kristen F. Rock of Liberty, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2016 Democratic primary for a state Senate seat.

Holmes, a former McDonald mayor, was first elected to the state House position in 2016 and was re-elected last November. He was only four months into his second two-year term.

He had $14,023 in his campaign fund as of Dec. 31, according to his most-recent filing with the Ohio secretary of state. Holmes can use the money for campaign contributions or donations to charity.

The 63rd District includes all or parts of: Bazetta, Brookfield, Cortland, Girard, Fowler, Hartford, Hubbard [both city and township], Liberty, Lordstown, McDonald, Newton Falls, Newton Township, Niles, Vernon, Vienna and Weathersfield.

Holmes was appointed Wednesday by Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, and Annette Chambers-Smith, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction director, to the parole board along with two others: Lisa Hoying of Lewisburg, a Clark County assistant prosecutor, and Steven Herron of Vermilion, an assistant public defender with the Ohio Public Defender Commission and city of Vermilion council president.