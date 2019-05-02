Free Recovery Concert

WARREN

A free Recovery Concert is Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sahara Club, 2345 Youngstown Road SE, with national recording artist Matt Butler.

The event is sponsored by the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, a project of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Butler is a folk artist, a rock ’n’ roller and a storyteller who weaves his personal experience with a timeless style bringing honesty and openness to his classic approach to songwriting, said Lauren Thorp, director of recovery and youth programs at the TCMHRB.

Grand reopening set

YOUNGSTOWN

InspireWorks Lab, the maker space inside OH WOW! The Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s’ Center for Science & Technology, is getting a makeover. Celebrate the grand reopening of the space from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 during OH WOW!’s eighth Birthday Bash.

InspireWorks Lab is upgrading to real tools and materials. New sewing and textile technology will be available for visitors to use. In addition to the materials currently in the InspireWorks Lab, a sewing machine, embroidery machine and quilting machine can be mastered with the help of a WOW! Pal.

Real hand tools for woodworking projects of all ability levels can be utilized in InspireWorks. InspireWorks Lab is staffed with skilled makers and museum educators to help visitors bring theirs visions to reality.

New work stations, organization systems, tools and machines are sponsored by The Lallo Family and McRoyal Industries, Inc.

Claudia Hoerig federal appeal dismissed

CINCINNATI

Though Claudia Hoerig has a pending appeal in state court of her conviction in the 2007 murder of her husband, Karl, her federal appeal was dismissed Tuesday.

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal she filed of a decision by U.S. District Court Judge John Adams in Akron that refused to dismiss charges against her last October.

Judge Adams said he denied her request because she had not yet exhausted all of her state appeals.

A federal appeals court panel said Tuesday it was dismissing her appeal because it was not filed on time.

She needed to file the appeal by Nov. 23, but she didn’t file it until Feb. 1, the decision says.

Hoerig, 54, was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison after being convicted in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Jan. 24 of aggravated murder with a gun specification in the 2007 shooting death of her husband.

Final phase of stadium

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Boosters and the Stadium Project Committee officially broke ground Wednesday on the third and final phase of Spartan Stadium.

Phase 3 will include locker rooms, a formal facade, concessions with eating area, public restrooms and ticket booths.

“The Boardman Athletic Boosters are committing $800,000 to this Phase 3, which will take our total of privately raised funds to nearly $3 million,” said booster President Bruce Flyak.

Warren man arraigned

WARREN

Anthony N. Zachery Sr., 46, of Parkman Road Northwest was arraigned Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court on felonious assault and resisting arrest after his girlfriend said he punched her in the face and choked her until she couldn’t breathe Tuesday.

The woman also alleged Zachery held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. A neighbor called police at 3:45 p.m. regarding the woman being assaulted.

Police saw the woman had a large bruise and scratch on her neck and swelling and red marks, as well as bruising to one eye and the side of her face. She also had lumps on her face, forehead and side of her head. She refused medical treatment at the scene.

A not guilty plea was entered for Zachery, who has a lengthy criminal record, and he was ordered held in the county jail without eligibility to make bond.

Fish dinners at church

YOUNGSTOWN

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 53 Laird Ave., will serve fish dinners from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church hall.

The menu will consist of baked or fried Icelandic cod or fried haddock; sides of Spanish rice, haluski, macaroni and cheese, french fries or string beans (choose two); coleslaw or applesauce; bread and butter; and coffee or tea.

Cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. Dessert will be an additional $2. Containers will be provided for takeouts.

Orders will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. by calling 330-792-1005.