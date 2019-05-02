DeWine to pursue law taking guns from people at risk

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Recent deadly shootings at places of worship have prompted Ohio’s pro-gun-rights Republican governor to consider pursuing new laws aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who are a threat to the safety of themselves and others.

Gov. Mike DeWine wants the state Legislature to consider a so-called “red flag” law that would allow a judge to temporarily seize the guns of those believed to be a threat, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

“I have asked my team to work on that ... trying to get a red flag law that can pass. That’s my goal,” DeWine said Monday in response to a reporter’s question.

DeWine is insistent that any new laws protect Second Amendment rights and afford people the opportunity to present evidence to a judge before their guns can be taken from them, spokesman Dan Tierney said. Whatever proposal the administration crafts must stand a chance of being approved by the Republican-led Legislature, he said.

Tierney made clear that no proposal has been crafted to this point and that the process will include feedback from legislators and gun-rights groups. During his successful 2018 campaign, DeWine talked about new gun laws to address “immediate threats,” Tierney said.

“The governor’s position has been the same for months,” Tierney said.

DeWine’s comments prompted pushback by the pro-gun group Buckeye Firearms Association, which said officials of the organization were told that DeWine misspoke when he used the “red flag” phrase.

Tierney told The Dispatch that wasn’t true.