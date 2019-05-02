Candlebox coming to Hollywood Gaming casino
AUSTINTOWN — Candlebox will come to the outdoor venue at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley racecourse on July 12. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are $40 and $50 (fees may apply) and go on sale Friday at the casino gift shop and online at ticketleap.com.
Emerging from Seattle’s mid-1990s grunge scene, Candlebox’s hits include “Far Behind” and “You” exploded into chart-topping hits and propelled their self-titled album to sell more than four million copies.
