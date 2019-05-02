CALL THE MARSHALS

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Top 5 fugitives in the Youngstown area can call U.S. Marshals at 866-4WANTED, or text the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and in some circumstances a cash reward may be available.

The task force said it plans on releasing the Top 5 list at least once a month.