CALL THE MARSHALS
CALL THE MARSHALS
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Top 5 fugitives in the Youngstown area can call U.S. Marshals at 866-4WANTED, or text the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and in some circumstances a cash reward may be available.
The task force said it plans on releasing the Top 5 list at least once a month.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.