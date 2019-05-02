Caffeine and gasoline mix it up in Boardman


May 2, 2019 at 7:43p.m.

Photo by Robert K. Yosay | High Octane Coffee Co. kicked off a new summer of car shows on Thursday with the Caffeine and Gasoline event in Boardman. High Octane owner and truck race driver Joe Sylvestry sponsors the event which runs every Thursday at 695 Boardman Canfield Road.

By JESSICA HARDIN 

jhardin@vindy.com 

BOARDMAN

“Caffeine and Gasoline” is unlike most car shows, because High Octane Coffee Co. is unlike most coffee shops. 

Professional monster truck driver and owner of High Octane Joe Sylvester’s unfussy approach to good coffee and nice cars makes the weekly summer event unique. 

“The vibe here is inviting for anyone. You don’t have to be a car person. I don’t really look like a car person,” said Krysta Sylvester, Joe’s sister. 

She drove her navy blue 2014 Maserti to Thursday’s event at High Octane Coffee, 695 Boardman Canfield Road.

“Tonight’s basically a whatever-you-got, bring it out,” Joe said.  

It also gave hot rodders the chance to show off the work they’ve done on their cars all winter. 

That’s what brought Larry Addicott, of Boardman, to High Octane on Thursday.

“I couldn’t wait to get it out today,” Addicott said, gesturing to his 1991 Ford Mustang. 

The car is painted a shocking purple, and under the hood, Addicott has incorporated the color into the machinery.

For Addicott, part of the joy of a car show is when people who appreciate vehicles take notice of his car. 

He recounted an instance driving his Mustang down Market Street when a biker pulled up next to him to compliment his car.

“That was my trophy for the day,” Addicott said. 

Krysta aptly described the event as an opportunity to “hang out with cool people, talk cars and drink great coffee.” 

High Octane also serves breakfast sandwiches and coffee concoctions using ice cream from Baker’s Golden Dairy in New Waterford.

Caffeine and Gasoline takes place each Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the summer. 

